EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Rordanny Valdes, from Philadelphia, inspects the connection of passive countermeasures of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 07:38 Photo ID: 6272616 VIRIN: 200709-N-CZ893-1051 Resolution: 4096x2926 Size: 935.12 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.