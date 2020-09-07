Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance

EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Rordanny Valdes, from Philadelphia, inspects the connection of passive countermeasures of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 07:38
|Photo ID:
|6272616
|VIRIN:
|200709-N-CZ893-1051
|Resolution:
|4096x2926
|Size:
|935.12 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
