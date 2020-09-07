Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Elizabeth Sorensen, from Temecula, Calif., cleans passive counter measures of of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed, with the Rafael Peralta conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 07:38
    Photo ID: 6272615
    VIRIN: 200709-N-CZ893-1038
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 980.93 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance
    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance
    Rafael Peralta Sailor Conducts Maintenance
    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance
    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance
    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aviation Electronics Technician
    U.S. Navy
    Temecula
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    MH60R Seahawk
    Commander Task Force 70
    Calif.
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT