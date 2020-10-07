3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers conducted sling-load operations with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during Lightning Forge 20 transporting Humvees with CH-47 Chinooks in total darkness to accomplish their mission. Our Soldiers train to be ready any time day or night. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 03:37 Photo ID: 6272528 VIRIN: 200710-A-XP872-844 Resolution: 1440x1154 Size: 227.25 KB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night Sling-Load [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.