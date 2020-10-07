Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Sling-Load [Image 4 of 5]

    Night Sling-Load

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers conducted sling-load operations with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during Lightning Forge 20 transporting Humvees with CH-47 Chinooks in total darkness to accomplish their mission. Our Soldiers train to be ready any time day or night. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 03:37
    Photo ID: 6272527
    VIRIN: 200710-A-XP872-802
    Resolution: 926x740
    Size: 166.1 KB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Sling-Load [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

