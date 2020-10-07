3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation, 25th Infantry Division Soldiers conducted sling-load operations with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team during Lightning Forge 20 transporting Humvees with CH-47 Chinooks in total darkness to accomplish their mission. Our Soldiers train to be ready any time day or night. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 03:37
|Photo ID:
|6272526
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-XP872-702
|Resolution:
|659x529
|Size:
|68.15 KB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Night Sling-Load [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
