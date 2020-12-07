200712-N-CZ848-1008 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) - Sailors and Federal Fire San Diego firefighters combat a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 21:21
|Photo ID:
|6272399
|VIRIN:
|200712-N-CZ848-1008
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|38
|Downloads:
|17
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
