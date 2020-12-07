Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Kofonow 

    U.S. Navy           

    200712-N-CZ848-1004 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) - Sailors aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) prepare to fight a fire aboard the ship at Naval Station San Diego July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jason Kofonow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

