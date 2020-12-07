USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

200712-N-CZ848-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2020) - Sailors aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) converse about a fire aboard the ship at Naval Station San Diego July 12. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow/Released)

