    914th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    914th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command ceremony

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Airman Kelsey Martinez 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington and Col. Carl Magnusson conduct an assumption of command ceremony transferring authority of the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, July 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Martinez)

    This work, 914th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

