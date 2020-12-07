Airmen from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station stand in formation during an assumption of command ceremony July 12, 2020. The NFARS welcomed Col. Carl Magnusson as the new commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 16:37 Photo ID: 6272298 VIRIN: 200712-F-OG981-0001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.22 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.