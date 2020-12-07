914th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command ceremony

Airmen from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station stand in formation during an assumption of command ceremony July 12, 2020. The NFARS welcomed Col. Carl Magnusson as the new commander of the 914th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Martinez)
