U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington and Col. Carl Magnusson conduct an assumption of command ceremony transferring authority of the 914th Air Refueling Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, July 12, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 16:35 Photo ID: 6272299 VIRIN: 200712-F-OG981-0004 Resolution: 4872x3931 Size: 5.13 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914th Air Refueling Wing conducts assumption of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.