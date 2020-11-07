Oak Hill Deployment

2000711-N-VP266-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Yesenia Roman, right, checks the blood pressure of Operations Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Cargill, both assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), during a medical training exercise, July 11, 2020. Oak Hill is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

