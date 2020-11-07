Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oak Hill Deployment

    Oak Hill Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    2000711-N-VP266-1015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Scott Robinette, assigned to the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), applies a bandage during a medical training exercise, July 11, 2020. Oak Hill is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 13:32
    Photo ID: 6272263
    VIRIN: 200711-N-VP266-1015
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oak Hill Deployment, by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

