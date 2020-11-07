Oak Hill Deployment

2000711-N-VP266-1024 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carl Depalubos, center, and Lt. Emma Dodge, both assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), collect data during a medical training exercise, July 11, 2020. Oak Hill is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

Date Taken: 07.11.2020
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN