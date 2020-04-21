Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19 [Image 2 of 3]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Anthony Gardner, a clinical nurse manager at the Louisville VA Medical Center, recently left his civilian employment to serve as the chief nurse for the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2020. Gardner is currently working at an alternate care facility here, designed to assist patients recovering from COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6272231
    VIRIN: 200421-Z-ZW877-0013
    Resolution: 3000x2318
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CERFP
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing
    COVID-19
    123 Medical Group

