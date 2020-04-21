Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Elijah Lamastus, an emergency medical technician at the Bowling Green Medical Center, recently left his civilian employment to serve as an aerospace medical technician for the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2020. Lamastus is currently working at an alternate care facility here, designed to assist patients recovering from COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

    flyover
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    C-130
    123 Airlift Wing
    COVID-19
    Operation American Resolve

