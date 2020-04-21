Airman 1st Class Elijah Lamastus, an emergency medical technician at the Bowling Green Medical Center, recently left his civilian employment to serve as an aerospace medical technician for the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2020. Lamastus is currently working at an alternate care facility here, designed to assist patients recovering from COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)
This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
