Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19 [Image 1 of 3]

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Kevin Howard, a physician at the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center, recently left his civilian employment to serve as the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1 commander at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2020. Howard is currently working at an alternate care facility here, designed to assist patients recovering from COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6272230
    VIRIN: 200421-Z-ZW877-0090
    Resolution: 3000x2318
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19
    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19
    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19

    TAGS

    CERFP
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing
    COVID-19
    123 Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT