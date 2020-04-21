Kentucky Air Guardsmen leave civilian employment in support of COVID-19

Lt. Col. Kevin Howard, a physician at the Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center, recently left his civilian employment to serve as the 123rd Medical Group Detachment 1 commander at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky., April 13, 2020. Howard is currently working at an alternate care facility here, designed to assist patients recovering from COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs)

Date Taken: 04.21.2020
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US