Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tradition sparks sentiment [Image 2 of 2]

    Tradition sparks sentiment

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Colonel Craig Drescher, 908th Airlift Wing commander, touches the nose cone of a C-130 Hercules, July 12, 2020, on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Drescher does this as a means of reflection due the gravity of 908th AW’s mission being on his shoulders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman) (This image was edited to blur contents of the flight line badge.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 10:36
    Photo ID: 6272223
    VIRIN: 200712-F-FG097-0116
    Resolution: 2364x2955
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradition sparks sentiment [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tradition sparks sentiment
    Tradition sparks sentiment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tradition Sparks Sentiment

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    908th Airlift Wing
    FOD walk
    Foreign Object and Debris walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT