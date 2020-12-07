Colonel Craig Drescher, 908th Airlift Wing commander, touches the nose cone of a C-130 Hercules, July 12, 2020, on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Drescher does this as a means of reflection due the gravity of 908th AW’s mission being on his shoulders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman) (This image was edited to blur contents of the flight line badge.)
This work, Tradition sparks sentiment [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
