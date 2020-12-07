Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradition Sparks Sentiment

    Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Colonel Craig Drescher, 908th Airlift Wing commander, touches the nose cone of a C-130...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY , AL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Members of the 908th Airlift Wing came together July 12, 2020, like they do every Sunday during the monthly Unit Training Assembly, for a Foreign Object and Debris walk on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

    For some, this particular FOD walk felt a bit more sentimental than the previous ones.

    Colonel Craig Drescher, 908th AW commander, said that when he looked West to see seven of the 908th AW’s C-130 Hercules lined up on the flight line that he chose to pause and reflect on his and everyone else’s role at the 908th.

    He said that he also reminisced on the crews specifically and who they carry.

    “The awesome crews that work on these machines leave their blood, sweat and tears here,” said Drescher.

    He also added that there are a few moments during his normal routine, like this one, that he is reminded of the gravity of what the 908th AW does and his role in all of it.

    “Someone’s responsible for all of this, and that’s me,” said Drescher.

    AFRC
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    FOD walk
    908th AW

