Airmen all across the 908th Airlift Wing congregated for a Foreign Object and Debris walk the morning of July 12, 2020, on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. It is necessary for FOD walks to be performed so that any loose metal objects, rocks or other materials can be recovered so as to not harm any of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2020 10:36
|Photo ID:
|6272222
|VIRIN:
|200712-F-FG097-0070
|Resolution:
|2667x2133
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tradition sparks sentiment [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
