Tradition sparks sentiment

Airmen all across the 908th Airlift Wing congregated for a Foreign Object and Debris walk the morning of July 12, 2020, on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. It is necessary for FOD walks to be performed so that any loose metal objects, rocks or other materials can be recovered so as to not harm any of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

Date Taken: 07.12.2020
Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US