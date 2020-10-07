Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jacob Brown, medical-surgical nurse from Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 627 consults the status of COVID-19 patients, July 10, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, in San Antonio, Texas. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical specialties, from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in need. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Luis A. Deya)

(Photo Illustration: Photo differs from original, Phone number blurred due to privacy)

Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US