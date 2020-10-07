Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals [Image 3 of 14]

    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Luis Deya 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Army Capt. Stacey Johnson, critical care nurse from Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force – 627, provides positioning aids to a COVID-19 patient, July 10, 2020 at Baptist Hospital, in San Antonio, Texas. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in need. (U.S. Army photo by Luis A. Deya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.12.2020 03:35
    Photo ID: 6272093
    VIRIN: 200710-A-IY917-425
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals [Image 14 of 14], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals
    Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Army
    U.S. Army North
    NORTHERN Command
    Baptist Hospital
    COVID-19
    DSFC19
    Department of Defense COVID-19 Response
    UAMTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT