U.S Army critical care nurses 1st Lt. Charles Gilcrist, 1st Lt. Lauryn Hudgins and 1st Lt. Colton Whitehouse from Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 627 work to provide medical care to a COVID-19 patient alongside Baptist Hospital medical staff, in San Antonio, Texas, July 10, 2020. The UAMTF is comprised of Soldiers with various medical specialties from the 627th Hospital Center, Fort Carson, Colo., and deployed to support San Antonio hospitals during the COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to states in need. (U.S. Army photo by Luis A. Deya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.12.2020 03:36 Photo ID: 6272095 VIRIN: 200710-A-IY917-769 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.11 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Soldiers Support San Antonio, Texas Local Hospitals [Image 14 of 14], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.