Texas Citizen Airmen support local COVID-19 testing in El Paso, TX. They are currently mobilized with the Texas Military Department’s Mobile Testing Team operations in El Paso, Texas to provide the latest COVID-19 testing across the state.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 15:46 Photo ID: 6271995 VIRIN: 200709-F-WR850-026 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 890.68 KB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.