    Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Kornegay 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Citizen Airmen support local COVID-19 testing in El Paso, TX. They are currently mobilized with the Texas Military Department’s Mobile Testing Team operations in El Paso, Texas to provide the latest COVID-19 testing across the state.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

