Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas

Staff Sergeant Michael, Aerospace Medical Technician with the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing Medical Group. He is currently mobilized with the Texas Military Department’s Mobile Testing Team operations in El Paso, Texas to provide the latest COVID-19 testing across the state.

