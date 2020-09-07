Staff Sergeant Michael, Aerospace Medical Technician with the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing Medical Group. He is currently mobilized with the Texas Military Department’s Mobile Testing Team operations in El Paso, Texas to provide the latest COVID-19 testing across the state.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 15:47
|Photo ID:
|6271994
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-WR850-914
|Resolution:
|1704x958
|Size:
|881.68 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT