    Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Kornegay 

    Texas Military Department

    Staff Sergeant Michael, Aerospace Medical Technician with the Texas Air National Guard’s 136th Airlift Wing Medical Group. He is currently mobilized with the Texas Military Department’s Mobile Testing Team operations in El Paso, Texas to provide the latest COVID-19 testing across the state.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 15:47
    Photo ID: 6271994
    VIRIN: 200709-F-WR850-914
    Resolution: 1704x958
    Size: 881.68 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Citizen Airman supports COVID-19 testing in El Paso, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    GoGuard
    TexansServingTexas
    COVID-19
    In This Together

