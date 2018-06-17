A brainchild by the Tennessee Army National Guard resulted in removing the wheels of a rail car which lowered it to the ground making it easier to load heavy-wheeled vehicles and artillery pieces during Western Strike at Camp Guernsey in June 2018. Soldiers also created a berm at the lowered end of the rail car, making it into a ramp. The rail yards adjacent to Camp Guernsey lacked the ramps for such heavy equipment. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 10:36
|Photo ID:
|6271890
|VIRIN:
|180617-Z-WQ035-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tennessee Guard prepares to move. [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT