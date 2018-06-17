Tennessee Guard prepares to move.

A brainchild by the Tennessee Army National Guard resulted in removing the wheels of a rail car which lowered it to the ground making it easier to load heavy-wheeled vehicles and artillery pieces during Western Strike at Camp Guernsey in June 2018. Soldiers also created a berm at the lowered end of the rail car, making it into a ramp. The rail yards adjacent to Camp Guernsey lacked the ramps for such heavy equipment. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

