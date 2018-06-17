Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tennessee Guard prepares to move. [Image 1 of 5]

    Tennessee Guard prepares to move.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    A brainchild by the Tennessee Army National Guard resulted in removing the wheels of a rail car which lowered it to the ground making it easier to load heavy-wheeled vehicles and artillery pieces during Western Strike at Camp Guernsey in June 2018. Soldiers also created a berm at the lowered end of the rail car, making it into a ramp. The rail yards adjacent to Camp Guernsey lacked the ramps for such heavy equipment. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2018
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 10:36
    Photo ID: 6271890
    VIRIN: 180617-Z-WQ035-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Guard prepares to move. [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tennessee Guard prepares to move.
    Tennessee National Guard prepares to move out.
    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.
    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.
    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Army
    Artillery
    National Guard
    Camp Guernsey
    Tennesee
    rail
    Western Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT