Tennessee National Guard prepares to move out.

Spc. Michael Brown, a truck driver with the 181st Field Artillery Battalion, Tennessee Army National Guard, based in Chattanooga, guides loading wheeled vehicles onto train cars at the BNSF rail yard adjacent to Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, on Sunday, June 17, 2018, as part of Western Strike. His unit stayed a week longer to conduct training on the land navigation course, the obstacle course, and several ranges which included firing the .50 caliber machine gun. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

Date Taken: 06.17.2018 Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US