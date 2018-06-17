Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike. [Image 4 of 5]

    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 181st Field Artillery Battalion, Tennessee Army National Guard, based in Chattanooga, guide loading wheeled vehicles onto train cars at the BNSF rail yard adjacent to Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, on Sunday, June 17, 2018, as part of Western Strike. His unit stayed a week longer to conduct training on the land navigation course, the obstacle course, and several ranges which included firing the .50 caliber machine gun. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Frank Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2018
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 10:37
    Photo ID: 6271893
    VIRIN: 180617-Z-WQ035-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike. [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Frank Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tennessee Guard prepares to move.
    Tennessee National Guard prepares to move out.
    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.
    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.
    Tennessee National Guard takes part in Western Strike.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Army
    Artillery
    National Guard
    Camp Guernsey
    Tennesee
    rail
    Western Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT