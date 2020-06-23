U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces Soldiers at the Jordan Operational
Engagement Program (JOEP) graduation ceremony July 9. The U.S. Army is in
Jordan to partner with the Jordan Armed Forces in meeting common security
challenges in the Middle East.
