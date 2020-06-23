Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JORDAN

    06.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces Soldiers at the Jordan Operational
    Engagement Program (JOEP) graduation ceremony July 9. The U.S. Army is in
    Jordan to partner with the Jordan Armed Forces in meeting common security
    challenges in the Middle East.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.11.2020 04:50
    Photo ID: 6271836
    VIRIN: 200711-Z-CQ136-0007
    Resolution: 370x247
    Size: 38.76 KB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

