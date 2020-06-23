U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces Soldiers at the Jordan Operational

Engagement Program (JOEP) graduation ceremony July 9. The U.S. Army is in

Jordan to partner with the Jordan Armed Forces in meeting common security

challenges in the Middle East.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.11.2020 04:50 Photo ID: 6271836 VIRIN: 200711-Z-CQ136-0007 Resolution: 370x247 Size: 38.76 KB Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces Soldiers at the Jordan Operational Engagement Program (JOEP) graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.