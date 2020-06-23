Jordanian Armed Forces soldiers conduct sniper training under the watchful eye of HHCs trained and certified sniper teams on June 23, 2020. The HHC falls under the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, and is conducting the training, with Task Force Spartan – Jordan, providing oversight and maintaining situational awareness of the program.U.S. Army and Jordan Armed Forces Soldiers at the Jordan Operational.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2020 04:50
|Photo ID:
|6271832
|VIRIN:
|200711-Z-CQ136-0002
|Resolution:
|508x338
|Size:
|68.7 KB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
