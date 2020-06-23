Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jordanian Armed Forces soldiers conduct sniper training [Image 1 of 3]

    Jordanian Armed Forces soldiers conduct sniper training

    JORDAN

    06.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force Spartan

    Jordanian Armed Forces soldiers conduct sniper training under the watchful eye of HHCs trained and certified sniper teams on June 23, 2020. The HHC falls under the Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, and is conducting the training, with Task Force Spartan – Jordan, providing oversight and maintaining situational awareness of the program.

