Missouri Airmen deploy to support contingency operations around the globe

U.S. Airmen deploying from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard load a C-130 Hercules Aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 24, 2020. The Airmen will be deployed to support current global contingency operations in an undisclosed location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

Date Taken: 06.24.2020
Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US