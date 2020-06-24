U.S. Airmen with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard wait for a bus at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, prior to a deployment, June 24, 2020. The Airmen will be deployed to support current global contingency operations in an undisclosed location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 20:03
|Photo ID:
|6271659
|VIRIN:
|200624-Z-YI114-0022
|Resolution:
|4858x3240
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri Airmen deploy to support contingency operations around the globe [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
