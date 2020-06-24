Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri Airmen deploy to support contingency operations around the globe [Image 7 of 12]

    Missouri Airmen deploy to support contingency operations around the globe

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard load a bus heading to the flight line at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, prior to a deployment, June 24, 2020. The Airmen will be deployed to support current global contingency operations in an undisclosed location.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 20:03
    Photo ID: 6271660
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-YI114-0023
    Resolution: 7473x4985
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Airmen deploy to support contingency operations around the globe [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

