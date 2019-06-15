South Dakota engineers take part in Golden Coyote.

South Dakota Guardsmen of the 842nd Engineer Company work on assembling a new Entry Control Point as refuelers come in to refuel the equipment. The South Dakota unit is participating in Golden Coyote to help improve the infrastructure of Camp Guernsey as part of their training. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Kristina Kranz, 197th Public Affairs Detachment)

