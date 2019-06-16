Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Dakota engineers take part in Golden Coyote

    South Dakota engineers take part in Golden Coyote

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2019

    Photo by Spc. Kristina Kranz 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Annabelle Mowery gathers signatures after the soldiers fuel the South Dakota National Guard vehicles. The 960th Brigade Support Battalion is lending support to the 842nd Engineer Company from South Dakota for their Golden Coyote training. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Kristina Kranz, 197th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota engineers take part in Golden Coyote [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

