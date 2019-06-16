South Dakota engineers take part in Golden Coyote.

SFC Kandy Gorsuch directs the vehicles on their way in the refuel. . The 960th Brigade Support Battalion is lending support to the 842nd Engineer Company from South Dakota for their Golden Coyote training. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Kristina Kranz, 197th Public Affairs Detachment)

