Moving towards readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course aim their weapons during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2020. Airmen learn and execute a variety of critical skills in CTMC including small unit movement tactics and weapons handling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

