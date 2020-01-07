U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Combat Team Member Course aim their weapons during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2020. Airmen learned and executed small unit movement tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 17:40 Photo ID: 6271517 VIRIN: 200701-F-CJ465-1175 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.68 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moving towards readiness [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.