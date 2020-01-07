Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving towards readiness [Image 12 of 12]

    Moving towards readiness

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Combat Team Member Course aims his weapon during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 1, 2020. Airmen learned and executed small unit movement tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 17:40
