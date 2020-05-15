Wings Across Wyoming

A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state of Wyoming in appreciation for essential personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 on May 15, 2020. Cheyenne, Wyo. The flight was comprised of 2 C-130 Hercules aircrafts and the route included 35 hospitals and clinics throughout the state with only two of those being diverted due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman)

