Wings Across Wyoming

Aircrew from the 187 Airlift Squadron with the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, prepare for landing at the Cheyenne Regional Airport on May 15, 2020 after an appreciation flyover for essential personnel on the front lines of COVID-19. The route included 35 hospitals and clinics throughout the state with only two of those being diverted due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman)

