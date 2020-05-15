Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Across Wyoming [Image 7 of 11]

    Wings Across Wyoming

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules from the 153d Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, flies over the state of Wyoming in appreciation for essential personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 on May 15, 2020. Cheyenne, Wyo. The flight was comprised of 2 C-130 Hercules aircrafts and the route included 35 hospitals and clinics throughout the state with only two of those being diverted due to inclement weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 12:29
    Photo ID: 6271179
    VIRIN: 200515-Z-QG327-1520
    Resolution: 7002x4668
    Size: 19.43 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Across Wyoming [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

