U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, poses for a photo after completing an afternoon run near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on June 19, 2020. Ford has used running as inspiration to travel alone through Europe, completing races in Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Norway, and Greece. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6270838
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-RR403-0003
|Resolution:
|4979x3557
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deciding you're a runner [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT