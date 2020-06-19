U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, poses for a photo after completing an afternoon run near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on June 19, 2020. Ford has used running as inspiration to travel alone through Europe, completing races in Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Norway, and Greece. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 07.10.2020 06:55 Photo ID: 6270838 VIRIN: 200619-F-RR403-0003 Resolution: 4979x3557 Size: 6.48 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deciding you're a runner [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.