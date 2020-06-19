U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, left, explains the running trail route before their run to Staff Sgt. Jimmie Pike near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on June 19, 2020. Ford recently completed her Road Runners Club of America certification to become a long distance running coach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2020 06:56
|Photo ID:
|6270836
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-RR403-0004
|Resolution:
|4844x3460
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deciding you're a runner [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
