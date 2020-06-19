Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deciding you're a runner [Image 3 of 4]

    Deciding you're a runner

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jocelyn Ford, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, runs near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on June 19, 2020. For Ford, a running enthusiast, running is an opportunity to connect with others and travel to new places. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.10.2020 06:55
    Photo ID: 6270837
    VIRIN: 200619-F-RR403-0005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deciding you're a runner [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

