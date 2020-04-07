U.S. Air Force Maj Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, in an A-10, Capt Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, in an F-35, and a P-51 Mustang, perform a heritage flight formation for the 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show at Mabank, Texas, July 4, 2020. The ToCCL air show honors past and present military personnel. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

