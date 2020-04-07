Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake [Image 6 of 7]

    2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton , A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, performs a gear down pass during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show at Mabank, Texas, July 4, 2020. This maneuver demonstrates the A-10's slow-speed controllability at it's final approach speed of 120 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    This work, 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

