U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton , A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, performs a gear down pass during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show at Mabank, Texas, July 4, 2020. This maneuver demonstrates the A-10's slow-speed controllability at it's final approach speed of 120 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2020 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6270580
|VIRIN:
|200704-F-PV484-1295
|Resolution:
|3451x1941
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
