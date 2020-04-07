2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton , A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, performs a gear down pass during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show at Mabank, Texas, July 4, 2020. This maneuver demonstrates the A-10's slow-speed controllability at it's final approach speed of 120 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.09.2020 by SrA Kristine Legate