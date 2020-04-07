U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “ShIV” Wilton , A-10 Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration during the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show at Mabank, Texas, July 4, 2020. Spectators could view the show from along the shoreline and on the lake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)
This work, 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
